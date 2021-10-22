CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Park, GA

Friday sun alert in Lake Park — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel
Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(LAKE PARK, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cZMb4ZU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel

Lake Park Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake Park: Sunday, October 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October
LAKE PARK, GA
Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LAKE PARK, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LAKE PARK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Park, GA
Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LAKE PARK, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LAKE PARK, GA
Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel

Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel

Lake Park, GA
168
Followers
620
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy