Makawao, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cZMb3gl00

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Makawao, HI
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

Makawao, HI
