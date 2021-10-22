4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, October 23 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, October 25 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



