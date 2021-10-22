4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao
MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, October 23
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, October 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0