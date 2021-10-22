CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kermit

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cZMb02a00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit, TX
