4-Day Weather Forecast For Kermit

KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



