A rainy Friday in Salida — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 4 days ago

(SALIDA, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Salida Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salida:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cZMazOV00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

