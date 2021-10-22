White City Weather Forecast
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Light rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
