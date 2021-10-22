CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, OR

White City Weather Forecast

White City (OR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cZMayVm00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

