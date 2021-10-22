White City Weather Forecast

WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 45 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Light rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.