Apollo Beach, FL

Apollo Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

APOLLO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cZMavrb00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

