Baxter Springs Daily Weather Forecast
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0