Haw River, NC

Weather Forecast For Haw River

Haw River (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HAW RIVER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cZMaqRy00

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

