CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jessup, MD

Friday sun alert in Jessup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(JESSUP, MD) A sunny Friday is here for Jessup, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jessup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cZMan3100

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jessup

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jessup: Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Partly sunny during the
JESSUP, MD
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup, MD
54
Followers
619
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy