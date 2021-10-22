CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, CA

Weather Forecast For Livingston

 4 days ago

LIVINGSTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cZMakOq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(LIVINGSTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
