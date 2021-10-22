Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0