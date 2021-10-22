CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemassee, SC

Yemassee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

YEMASSEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cZMajW700

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

