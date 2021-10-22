Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
