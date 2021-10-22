CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

 4 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cZMaidO00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

