Hollywood, MD

Hollywood Weather Forecast

Hollywood (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cZMahkf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

