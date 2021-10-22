CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Iuka

 4 days ago

IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cZMae6U00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

