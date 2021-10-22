4-Day Weather Forecast For Iuka
IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
