Jamestown, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jamestown

 4 days ago

JAMESTOWN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cZMadDl00

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

