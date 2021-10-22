CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, TX

Weather Forecast For Seabrook

Weather Forecast For Seabrook
Seabrook (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SEABROOK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cZMaaZa00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

