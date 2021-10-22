Weather Forecast For Seabrook

SEABROOK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 73 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.