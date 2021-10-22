Weather Forecast For Seabrook
SEABROOK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0