4-Day Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
