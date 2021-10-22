CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Warsaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMaXsH00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

