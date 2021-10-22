Warsaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



