Warsaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
