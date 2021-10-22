CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Many, LA

Sun forecast for Many — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Many (LA) Weather Channel
Many (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(MANY, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Many. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Many:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cZMaPoT00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Many (LA) Weather Channel

Many (LA) Weather Channel

Many, LA
375
Followers
613
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy