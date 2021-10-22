CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beech Island, SC

Friday sun alert in Beech Island — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Beech Island (SC) Weather Channel
Beech Island (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(BEECH ISLAND, SC) A sunny Friday is here for Beech Island, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beech Island:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cZMaOAy00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Beech Island (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Beech Island

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beech Island: Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday,
BEECH ISLAND, SC
Beech Island (SC) Weather Channel

Beech Island (SC) Weather Channel

Beech Island, SC
172
Followers
620
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy