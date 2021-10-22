Houlton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
