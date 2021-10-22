CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, ME

Houlton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cZMaELi00

  • Friday, October 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

