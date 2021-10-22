CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shalimar, FL

Weather Forecast For Shalimar

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel
Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SHALIMAR, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cZMa1xW00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Shalimar, FL
123
Followers
617
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy