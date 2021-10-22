CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Weather Forecast For Swedesboro

Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel
Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SWEDESBORO, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cZMZzM200

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel

SWEDESBORO, NJ
Swedesboro, NJ
Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Swedesboro, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

