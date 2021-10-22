CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moyock, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Moyock

Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MOYOCK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cZMZwhr00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

