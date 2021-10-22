4-Day Weather Forecast For Moyock
MOYOCK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
