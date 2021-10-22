4-Day Weather Forecast For Moyock

MOYOCK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.