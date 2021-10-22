CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Evansdale

 4 days ago

(EVANSDALE, IA) Friday is set to be rainy in Evansdale, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evansdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cZMZsAx00

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then slight chance of very light rain during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

