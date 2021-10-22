CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Wayne Bulk Carrier Offering Ships to Get Goods to Consumers

 4 days ago

Image via 6abc.

United Bulk Carriers in Wayne is stepping up to do what it can to get goods to consumers, reports  Katherine Scott for 6abc.com.

Consumers are facing empty store shelves, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages at a time when holiday shopping is expected to be heavier than normal.

United Bulk Carriers transports bulk cargo like grain, sugar and salt.

In July, freight forwarders and container consolidators asked about placing their containers on UBC ships, said Amr Mostafa, president and managing director of United Bulk Carrier, located in Wayne since 2001.

“Luckily we had a ship, a perfect ship, in a good place that can start helping them out,” Mostafa said.

UBC has now supplied multiple ships.

The UBC ships’ hold size allows for up to 300 containers, smaller than standard volume.

“Because of the size of our ships, the length of our ships, you can go to untraditional container ports,” Mostafa said.

Mostafa said UBC remains open to helping more shippers.

“They really thought outside the box, and I commend them for that, to bypass the congested port in China, bypass the congested port in the U.S., and bring their containers,” said Mostafa.

Read more at 6abc.com about United Bulk Carriers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: ‘There Really Are Problems Everywhere,’ Even For Small Companies

(CBS Baltimore) — Why are the shelves at the local grocery store always partly empty? Why do deliveries take so much longer than they used to? Why is everything more expensive? The short answer is supply chain issues. The long answer, explaining what is causing those supply chain issues, is not that simple. It goes without saying that the once-in-a-lifetime COVID pandemic has exacerbated existing problems. That includes a shortage of workers along the path that products take from the factory to a consumer’s doorstep, creating multiple bottlenecks in a system that depends on timeliness to function, just as demand has...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Says It's Prepared for Supply Chain Snarls as Holidays Loom

Amazon said a combination of planes, trucks, ships, vans and well-staffed warehouses as well as inventory planning and added capacity at ports should prepare it for the holidays. Amazon and other retailers are staring down a particularly challenging holiday season with supply-chain snarls and labor shortages, which experts say could...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

US-Flagged Bulk Carrier Briefly Grounds in Michigan

The U.S.-flagged bulk MV Calumet ran aground in Michigan’s Saginaw River on Thursday night after high winds pushed the ship off course and set the stern against the channel’s edge, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. The ship was refloated about 12 hours later. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received...
MICHIGAN STATE
@JohnLocke

Consumers Pay More For Food, Gasoline, and Goods

The U.S. consumer-price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September, faster than the August rate. On an annual basis, CPI rose 5.4% since September 2020. CPI measures the changes in prices paid by consumers for goods and services over a given time. Inflation, the decrease in purchasing power of the dollar, harms the poor most, as a higher share of their income is paid to these everyday goods and services.
BUSINESS
