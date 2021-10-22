Wayne Bulk Carrier Offering Ships to Get Goods to Consumers

Image via 6abc.

United Bulk Carriers in Wayne is stepping up to do what it can to get goods to consumers, reports Katherine Scott for 6abc.com.

Consumers are facing empty store shelves, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages at a time when holiday shopping is expected to be heavier than normal.

United Bulk Carriers transports bulk cargo like grain, sugar and salt.

In July, freight forwarders and container consolidators asked about placing their containers on UBC ships, said Amr Mostafa, president and managing director of United Bulk Carrier, located in Wayne since 2001.

“Luckily we had a ship, a perfect ship, in a good place that can start helping them out,” Mostafa said.

UBC has now supplied multiple ships.

The UBC ships’ hold size allows for up to 300 containers, smaller than standard volume.

“Because of the size of our ships, the length of our ships, you can go to untraditional container ports,” Mostafa said.

Mostafa said UBC remains open to helping more shippers.

“They really thought outside the box, and I commend them for that, to bypass the congested port in China, bypass the congested port in the U.S., and bring their containers,” said Mostafa.