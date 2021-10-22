CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stayton, OR

Weather Forecast For Stayton

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cZMZfwk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Stayton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STAYTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

