New Tazewell, TN

New Tazewell Weather Forecast

New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cZMZbPq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

