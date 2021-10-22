New Tazewell Weather Forecast
NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
