Birdsboro, PA

Weather Forecast For Birdsboro

 4 days ago

BIRDSBORO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cZMZWx500

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

