Broussard Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

BROUSSARD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cZMZRXS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

