4-Day Weather Forecast For Mabelvale

 4 days ago

MABELVALE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cZMZLUK00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

