CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, TX

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Webster (TX) Weather Channel
Webster (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(WEBSTER, TX) A sunny Friday is here for Webster, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Webster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cZMZ7DP00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Webster (TX) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Webster — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WEBSTER, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Webster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WEBSTER, TX
Webster (TX) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Webster

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Webster: Sunday, October 24: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and
WEBSTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, TX
Webster (TX) Weather Channel

Webster (TX) Weather Channel

Webster, TX
199
Followers
616
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy