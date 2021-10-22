CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneville, NC

Stoneville Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

STONEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cZMYxcn00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stoneville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

