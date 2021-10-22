CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, MS

Collins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cZMYwk400

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

