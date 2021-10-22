CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, TN

Pikeville Weather Forecast

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PIKEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PIKEVILLE, TN
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville, TN
