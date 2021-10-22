CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cynthiana, KY

Cynthiana Weather Forecast

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cZMY88L00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana, KY
188
Followers
617
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy