Cynthiana Weather Forecast
CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
