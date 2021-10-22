4-Day Weather Forecast For Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 52 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.