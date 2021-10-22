4-Day Weather Forecast For Flat Rock
FLAT ROCK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
