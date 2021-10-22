CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Flat Rock

Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FLAT ROCK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cZMXmCF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

