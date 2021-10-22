CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Advance

Advance (NC) Weather Channel
Advance (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMXgtt00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ADVANCE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Advance. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
