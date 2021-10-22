Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(GANSEVOORT, NY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Gansevoort, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gansevoort:

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Light Rain Likely High 50 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.