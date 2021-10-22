CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMX93H00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

