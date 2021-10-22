CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Crest, IL

Weather Forecast For Hazel Crest

Hazel Crest (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HAZEL CREST, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cZMX8AY00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Tuesday has sun for Hazel Crest — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HAZEL CREST, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hazel Crest. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
