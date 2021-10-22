CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

Claxton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CLAXTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

