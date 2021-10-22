CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, NC

Pikeville Weather Forecast

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PIKEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cZMWl4300

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Pikeville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PIKEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PIKEVILLE, NC
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PIKEVILLE, NC
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville, NC
131
Followers
587
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy