CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, FL

Weather Forecast For Newberry

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NEWBERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cZMWkBK00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, FL
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel

Newberry, FL
70
Followers
611
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy