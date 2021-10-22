CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday has sun for Silver Creek — 3 ways to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(SILVER CREEK, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silver Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cZMWjIb00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Silver Creek Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Creek: Sunday, October 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during
3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Silver Creek

