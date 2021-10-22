Cloudy forecast for Vine Grove? Jump on it!

(VINE GROVE, KY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Vine Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vine Grove:

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



