Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Newaygo with these activities

(NEWAYGO, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Newaygo Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newaygo:

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 53 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 50 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



