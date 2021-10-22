CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Checotah, OK

Weather Forecast For Checotah

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CHECOTAH, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cZMWd0F00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Checotah, OK
Checotah (OK) Weather Channel

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel

Checotah, OK
159
Followers
539
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy