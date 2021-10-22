3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Gridley

(GRIDLEY, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Gridley Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gridley:

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 36 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



