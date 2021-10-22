CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Creek, MI

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Smiths Creek with these activities

 4 days ago

(SMITHS CREEK, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Smiths Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cZMWZQD00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

